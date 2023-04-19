India's population to grow for next 30 decades before declining: UN

After surpassing China to become the country with largest population in the world, India's population is expected to grow for next three decades before starting to decline, said UN in its projections
After winning the title of being the most populous country in the world, India will continue to expand, in terms of population, for the next three decades, according to UN projections.
Recently, India dethroned China as the world's most populous country when its population reached 142.86 crores. Now, the second most populous country in the world, China, has a population of 142.57 crores.
Experts claim that India has attained the replacement level of fertility, but its population will continue to expand for the next thirty years due to the momentum phenomenon before beginning to decline.
Replacement level fertility indicates the fertility level at which a population exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next. As per the analysis done by the United Nations' World Population Prospects-2022, India's population is expected to swell up to 166.8 crores by 2050, whereas, China's population would shrink to 131.7 crores.
The UN analysis has indicated that before reaching its declining phase, India's population will grow for the next three decades till 2050.
By 2030, the number of senior citizens in the country will nearly double to touch 192 million. The size of the elderly population is expected to grow largely in southern and western states.
The world population prospects, released by the UN, also mentioned the percentage of different age groups of the population in Indian states. As per United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Kerala and Punjab are the home to a maximum number of ageing population. Whereas, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have a young population.
The rising number of aged people in the country would need a boisterous healthcare facility to cater to their needs. India would require a larger number of healthcare professionals to manage the health issues of senior citizens.
"By 2050, every fifth Indian will be an elderly person, hence planning for this segment also deserves equal attention. The health and economic security of the elderly will need to gain primacy," the UNFPA had said.
Apart from the cons of a growing population for the country, it will also serve as an opportunity for India to increase its GDP.
"India's 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities," said Andrea Wojnar, the representative for United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India and the country director for Bhutan.
She also added that India's 254 million young population has a huge potential for the country. It can be a source of innovation, new thinking, and lasting solutions.
India can tap into the opportunity of a growing population if it can equip its women and girls with equal educational and skill-building opportunities. All genders of society need to be provided with access to technology and digital innovations.
India can tap into the opportunity of a growing population if it can equip its women and girls with equal educational and skill-building opportunities. All genders of society need to be provided with access to technology and digital innovations.