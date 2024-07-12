India’s population to peak at 1.7bn in 2060s, decline afterwards; China and Japan’s population to reduce significantly

India’s population will most likely peak at 1.7 billion in the early 2060s and is projected to decline after that by 12 per cent. However, according to UN estimates, India will remain the world's most populous country for the entire century, newswire PTI reported on Friday, July 12.

The world’s population is expected to grow in the next 50-60 years, reaching its peak of 10.3 billion in the mid-2080s. However, according to the World Population Prospects 2024 report released on July 11, the population is expected to decline to 10.2 billion people by the end of this century.

According to the report, India's current population is at 1.45 billion and will reach 1.69 billion in 2054.

"India is currently the largest country in the world in terms of population, and it is projected to stay so throughout the century. The population is currently estimated at 1.45 billion, and it's supposed to increase further," the PTI report said, citing Senior Population Affairs Officer, Population Division, UN DESA Clare Menozzi.

The report said that China's population, 1.41 billion in 2024, will fall to 1.21 billion in 2054 and further decline to 633 million by 2100. The report added that China will witness absolute population loss between 2024 and 2054, followed by Japan and Russia.

The report added that by 2100, China is projected to have lost more than half of its current population and to have returned to the population size it had in the late 1950s (50 per cent probability).

On China's significantly low population projection, PTI quoted Director of the Population Division at UN DESA John Wilmoth as saying, “It relates to the level of fertility that's observed currently in China. The current number is around one birth per woman on average over a lifetime.”

Presently, it takes 2.1 births to maintain the current population without migration. If fertility levels remain at a lower level, the population will most likely decline over time, as has been the case with China and some other countries, Wilmoth said.