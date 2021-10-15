India’s position lowered on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 to 101 from its position at 94 in 2020 with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal moving ahead.

The website of the Global Hunger Index tracks hunger and malnutrition also showed that 18 countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI score of less than five. The report has been jointly prepared by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe. The report termed the level of hunger in India "alarming".

For the 2021 GHI report, data were assessed for 135 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores for and rank 116 countries (by way of comparison, 107 countries were ranked in the 2020 report). For 19 countries, individual scores could not be calculated and ranks could not be determined owing to lack of data.

While in 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries, now among 116 countries India’s rank was dropped to 101st rank. India's GHI score has also decelerated -- from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

The GHI score is calculated on four indicators --undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

The report also said that wasting among children in India increased from 17.1 % between 1998-2002 to 17.3 % between 2016-2020. "People have been severely hit by covid-19 and by pandemic related restrictions in India, the country with highest child wasting rate worldwide," the report stated.

Neighbouring countries like Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71) and Pakistan (92) are also in the 'alarming' hunger category, but have fared better at feeding its citizens than India, the report said.

Though, India has shown improvement in other indicators such as the under-5 mortality rate, prevalence of stunting among children and prevalence of undernourishment owing to inadequate food, the report said. It further said that food security is under assault on multiple fronts.

The report highlighted that worsening conflict, weather extremes associated with global climate change, and the economic and health challenges associated with the covid-19 pandemic are all driving hunger.

Further, the report noted that it is difficult to be optimistic in 2021 because the forces now driving hunger are overpowering good intentions and lofty goals. Among the most powerful and toxic of these forces are conflict, climate change, and covid-19—three Cs that threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years, the report said.

In reaction to the global hunger index, the ministry of women and child development called it “shocking" that India's rank was lowered on the Index, terming the methodology used for rankings "unscientific". The Ministry said India’s rank has been lowered on the basis of FAO estimate on proportion of undernourished population which is found to be "devoid of ground reality and facts and suffers from serious methodological issues".

"The publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Report, Concern Worldwide and Welt Hungerhilfe, have not done their due diligence before releasing the report," the ministry said in a statement. The methodology used by FAO is "unscientific", the ministry said.

It is noted with surprise, from the FAO report ‘The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021’, that other four countries of this region – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, have not been affected at all by Covid-19 pandemic induced loss of job/business and reduction in income levels, rather they have been able to improve their position on the indicator ‘proportion of undernourished population’ by 4.3%, 3.3%, 1.3% and 0.8% points respectively during the period 2018-20 over 2017-19, the ministry said.

