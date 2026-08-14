India's position on Indus Waters Treaty unchanged, says MEA after Pak PM's 'water is our red line' remark

India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our position on the Indus Treaty is well known. There's no change in it," Jaiswal said when asked about the status of the treaty.

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India's response came after the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said Sharif had accused India of "unilaterally and illegally" suspending the treaty and declared Pakistan's water a "red line".

What Pak PM said on Indus "The Prime Minister said that India has proven itself an enemy of peace by unilaterally and illegally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. He announced that every drop of Pakistan's water is our red line. There will be no compromise on the water issue. If India does not come to the right path, we will give it a direct response," the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's Office had earlier said Sharif had declared that "every drop of Pakistan's water is our red line" and that there would be "no compromise" on the water issue.

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India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on April 23, 2025, days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

What India maintained New Delhi had said the circumstances under which the treaty was negotiated had "fundamentally changed". India has maintained that the treaty cannot function in its present form and will remain in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

The development came amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation, after which military hostilities continued until May 10, when Pakistan sought a ceasefire.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in September 1960 and governs the sharing of waters of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home India's position on Indus Waters Treaty unchanged, says MEA after Pak PM's 'water is our red line' remark