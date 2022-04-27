This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the western powers have been oblivious to the pressing challenges in Asia including last year's developments in Afghanistan.
Countering the criticism of India's stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the best way to deal with it is to focus on "stopping the fighting and getting the talking" to move forward. “And India's position on the crisis is best placed to advance such an approach."
"We spent a lot of time yesterday on Ukraine and I have tried to explain what our views are but also explained that in our minds the best way forward is to focus on stopping the fighting, getting the talking and finding ways of moving forward. We think our choices, our positions are best placed to advance that," Jaishankar said at an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy and geo-economics conference.
He further expressed that the western powers have been oblivious to the pressing challenges in Asia including last year's developments in Afghanistan.
The country has not yet publicly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and it has been recommending resolutions through dialogue and diplomacy.
India played a key role in promoting democracy in South Asia
In its 75-year-long journey after Independence, India played a key role in promoting democracy in South Asia, the external affairs minister said during his address.
Reflecting on areas where India came up short, the external affairs minister listed a lack of adequate attention to human resources and manufacturing and mentioned that probably not much attention was given to hard security as part of foreign policy.
Asked about what should be the priority for the country in the next 25 years, Jaishankar said capability development in all possible areas should be the central focus.
"We have to be confident about who we are. I think it is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are...This idea that others define us, somehow we need to get the approval of other quarters, I think that is an era we need to put behind us," Jaishankar said.
