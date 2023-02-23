India’s potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM Modi

PM Modi added that India has to increase battery storage capacity to 125 giga-watts hour. With India setting an ambitious target of having 500GW of renewable energy by 2030, electricity storage business is expected to be a vital part of the energy transition. Large battery storages that store electricity in the form of chemical energy or electrochemical energy and re-convert it to electricity can help India’ electricity grids, given the intermittent nature of electricity from clean energy sources such as solar and wind.