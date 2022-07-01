India's power consumption grows 17.2% in June - here’s why1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 05:34 PM IST
In June, India's power consumption increased 17.2% year on year (YoY) to 134.13 billion units (BU) due to extreme heat and a surge in economic activity. According to data from the electricity ministry, power consumption in June of last year was 114.48 BU, higher than 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020.