In June, India's power consumption increased 17.2% year on year (YoY) to 134.13 billion units (BU) due to extreme heat and a surge in economic activity. According to data from the electricity ministry, power consumption in June of last year was 114.48 BU, higher than 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020.

Additionally, in June of this year, the peak power demand met, which is the maximum supply in a day, stayed at an all-time high of 209.80 GW (on June 8). In June 2021, the peak electricity supply was 191.24 GW, whereas in June 2020, it was 164.98 GW.

The introduction of lockdown limitations to stop the coronavirus's spread in June 2020 had an impact on both the demand for and use of electricity. In June 2019 (the pre-pandemic period), 117.98 billion units of electricity were consumed.

Experts claim that the country's increased commercial and industrial electricity needs are primarily attributable to the extreme heat and surge in economic activity. Experts predict that in the upcoming months, both electricity demand and consumption will likely increase more rapidly.

When the third pandemic wave struck the nation in January 2022, many governments were obliged to enact regional restrictions including weekend and night-time curfews. Additionally, they had implemented restrictions like a prohibition on dining in bars and eateries. These limitations were gradually loosened.

(With PTI inputs)