India’s power grid facing warnings due to sudden dip in solar power generation

"Although generation in winters usually sees a decline in states like Rajasthan in the northern region, overall solar generation last month was by and large as per expectations," an executive with a major solar power producer said on the condition of anonymity. "However, there have been instances of sudden dip due to cloud cover and fog in the northern states, which may be concerning for grid stability. In such instances, there is nothing much a solar power generator can do. But, in instances where generation increases suddenly, and frequency levels go above the requisite range, power generators can reduce supplies through power plant controllers (PPC)," the executive added.