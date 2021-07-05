Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >'India's prestige in the world has greatly increased,' says Rajnath Singh

'India's prestige in the world has greatly increased,' says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
1 min read . 07:32 AM IST Livemint

The Union Minister also said that Lucknow should be among the top 3 cities in the country.

India's prestige across the world has greatly increased, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, adding that development in the country is taking place because of the blessings of the people.

During his visit to Lucknow to review the construction process of the Outer Ring Road and Victoria Street Flyover, the Union Minister also said that Lucknow should be among the top 3 cities in the country.

"Lucknow should be among the top 3 cities in the country. The development we are seeing today is possible with the efforts of all leaders and officials in the state. Whenever there is infrastructural development in a region, the economic conditions also improve greatly," he said while addressing the people here.

"Developmental work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in our country is like a miracle. India's prestige around the globe has increased. When we go abroad and receive praises, it is not on a personal level but for our country."

In a tweet, Singh said assured that continuous efforts are underway to strengthen Lucknow's infrastructure, his home constituency.

"Today, I reached the spot and saw the progress of ongoing development works in Lucknow. Continuous efforts are on to strengthen the infrastructure in the city. All these works will be completed within a stipulated time frame," he tweeted.

