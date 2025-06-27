India’s new space revenue driver: surveillance satellites

“...the current rise in interest for surveillance satellites is also boosting our case for innovation—where we are placing a high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (Sar) satellite that can observe the earth at up to 0.5 metres resolution," said Suyash Singh, founder of GalaxEye. “We’re already having early-stage conversations with hundreds of clients, which is what spurred our decision to build this satellite. In the next six to eight months, we’ll offer a revenue projection for the coming years, launch the satellite in orbit, and raise funds for our next phase of operations."