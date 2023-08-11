India's production-linked payouts to rise to ₹13,000 crore in 2023: Report1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The production-linked payouts, launched in 2020, covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to pharmaceutical drugs and is crucial to boosting jobs in manufacturing.
In 2023, India expects production-linked incentive payouts to manufacturers to rise to at least ₹13,000 crore ($1.6 billion), news agency Reuters quoted a top trade official on 11 August as saying.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message