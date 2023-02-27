India's Q3 GDP to be out on Tuesday; Here's what to expect
The GDP growth rate moderated to 6.3% in July-September quarter (Q2FY23) after double-digit expansion in the in April-June quarter (Q1FY23).
The government will release India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on February 28. The GDP growth rate moderated to 6.3 percent in the preceding quarter after double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a key role in setting market sentiment on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×