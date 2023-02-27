India's Q3 GDP to be out on Tuesday; Here's what to expect

ICRA estimates the industrial GVA to have reverted to a YoY growth of ~1.0% in Q3 FY2023 after the mild 0.8% contraction seen in Q2 FY2023, aided by an improvement in all the four sub-sectors, namely manufacturing (to -3.0% from -4.3%), mining and quarrying (to +5.0% from -2.8%), electricity, gas, water supply and other utilities (to +7.0% from +5.6%) and construction (to +7.0% from +6.6%). Manufacturing volumes in Q3 FY2023 were partly constrained by the ongoing slowdown in external demand and lag in domestic demand for consumer durables relative to pre-Covid levels, as seen in the decline in output for segments such as textiles, leather products, electrical equipment, etc. Nevertheless, the demand for other goods such as automobiles was robust during the festive season. Some sectors continued to witness margin pressure in Q3 FY2023, with commodity prices appreciably higher than the year-ago levels, which is likely to have weighed on GVA growth.