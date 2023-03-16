India’s R&D expenditure has tripled in a decade: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The government has been making sincere efforts to enhance the R&D expenditure and create adequate opportunities for the researchers that include the competitive extramural funding schemes, Singh said
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India ranks sixth globally in research and development (R&D) investment in terms of US dollar Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).
