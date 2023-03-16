New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India ranks sixth globally in research and development (R&D) investment in terms of US dollar Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

He added that as per the latest available statistics, India’s spending on R&D is consistently increasing in last 10 years and has nearly tripled from ₹39,437.77 crore in 2007-08 to ₹1,13,825.03 crore in 2017-18.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said the government has been making sincere efforts to enhance the R&D expenditure and create adequate opportunities for the researchers that include the competitive extramural funding schemes.

He added that the government has also taken several steps to increase opportunities for research students pursuing Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral research.

Jitendra Singh further mentioned that the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has recently taken a decision to increase the number of Post-Doctoral Fellowships (PDFs) from 300 annually to 1000.

In addition, the SERB-Ramanujan Fellowship, SERB-Ramalingaswami re-entry Fellowship and SERB-Visiting Advanced Joint Research Faculty Scheme (VAJRA), etc., have been devised to promote brain gain by attracting bright researchers of Indian origin to work and contribute to STI ecosystem in India.