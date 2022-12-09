India's ranking in Global Hunger Index based on flawed measure: Smriti Irani

“India stood at rank 55 out of 76 countries, with a score of 28.2 in 2014. Indian rank was 80 out of 104 countries in 2015, 97 out of 118 countries in 2016, 100 out of 119 countries in 2017, 103 out of 119 countries in 2018, 102 out of 117 countries in 2019, 94 out of 107 countries in 2020 and 101 out of 116 countries in 2021," Smriti Irani mentioned in her answer to the question of Congress MP who asked if the hunger situation in India has worsened since 2014.