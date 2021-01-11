India's real GDP to expand by 10.1% in FY2022: Icra

“After a 7.8% pandemic-driven shrinkage in the ongoing fiscal (FY2021), India's real GDP is projected to record a growth of 10.1% in FY2022. The seemingly-sharp expansion will be led by the continued normalisation in economic activities as the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines gathers traction, as well as the low base," the agency principal economist Aditi Nayar said in a report.