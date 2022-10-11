India’s refinery run rate to ease in July-December 2022: S&P Global

The run rate of Indian refineries is likely to fall 10% in the second half of 2022, from the levels achieved in the first half of the year, a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Tuesday.
Run rate of refinery refers to the proportion of crude processed by a refinery relative to its total processing capacity.
Shreyans Baid, senior oil analyst for South Asia at S&P Global said: “Indian refinery runs have remained pretty robust since the beginning of 2022 as refiners stepped up efforts to capitalize on high cracks. As a result, maintenance schedules have been deferred."
“Many Indian refineries have now planned their maintenance in the second half of 2022. We expect Indian refinery runs in H2 to be about 10% lower than the first half," Baid added.
India’s average run rate for all categories of refineries fell to 96% in August from 100% in July, according to the latest survey from India’s petroleum ministry, noted the report.
State refiners recorded a 90% run rate in August, up from 83% a year ago but down from 102% in July. Indian Oil Corp recorded an average run rate of 81% across its nine standalone refineries in August, down from 82% a year ago and 104% in July, Bharat Petroleum Corp. an average run rate of 101%, up from 99% a year ago and 90% in July, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 88%, up from 58% a year ago and down from 103% in July, it said.
It further said that private refineries recorded an average run rate of 94% in August, compared with 94% a year ago and 99% in July.
“Reliance’s domestic unit operated at 108% in August, compared with 103% a year ago and 105% in July. The company’s export-focused refinery ran at 72% in August, compared with 75% a year ago and 85% in July. Reliance’s combined run was 89% in August, compared with 88% a year ago and 95% in July. Rosneft-owned Nayara ran at 103% in August, compared with 101% a year ago and 102% in July," it said.
Indian refiners processed 19.53 million mt of crude in August, an average of 4.6 million b/d, down 8.8% month on month, the report said citing data from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
“Quick recovery from seasonal lull due to monsoon rains, limited supply due to refinery maintenance and healthy festive demand has even led to a flurry of gasoline import tenders from Indian public sector fuel retailers," Baid said.
India imported close to 950,000 barrels per day of Russian crude in July, compared to 970,000 barrels per day in June, with the share of Russian crudes in its import mix stabilizing at around 18%-20% in last three months.
