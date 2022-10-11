India’s refinery run rate to ease in July-December 2022: S&P Global

State refiners recorded a 90% run rate in August, up from 83% a year ago but down from 102% in July. Indian Oil Corp recorded an average run rate of 81% across its nine standalone refineries in August, down from 82% a year ago and 104% in July, Bharat Petroleum Corp. an average run rate of 101%, up from 99% a year ago and 90% in July, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 88%, up from 58% a year ago and down from 103% in July, it said.

