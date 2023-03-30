India's total renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro and nuclear plants, reached 122 gigawatts in February 2023, the latest monthly report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed. This was an increase of almost 15% from February 2022, but still 30% short of the 175-GW target that the central government had aimed to reach by the end of 2022.

Last year, India had dropped its target of establishing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and kept it flexible by aiming for 50% electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources.

Renewable energy generation was at 186.4 billion units for the current fiscal year till February, up 20% from 155.3 billion units a year ago, showed the CEA report.

Thermal power plants, which primarily use coal, generated about 78.2% of the total electricity in February. Renewable energy accounted for only 12.3% of the total energy, while large hydro and nuclear (which are not part of the renewable energy mix) accounted for 7% and 3%, respectively.

The renewable energy mix consists of solar (7.5% of total in February), wind (2.5%), small hydro (0.4%), and biomass and bagasse (0.8%).

In February, solar energy generation increased 31% in India compared to the same period a year ago. Northern India had the highest solar power generation, increasing by 50% year-on-year. However, its share in total electricity generation was lower than last February.

Wind power generation increased by only about 1%. It decreased in the country's northern and western regions.

India ranks fourth in renewable energy installed capacity (excluding large hydro), fourth in wind power capacity, and fourth in solar power capacity, according to the Renewables 2022 Global Status Report by REN21, energy-policy think tank.

When it comes to using renewable energy, Rajasthan and Gujarat are at the forefront, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra—together accounting for 70% of total green energy adoption in the country. The three states with the slowest adoption of renewable energy are Manipur, Tripura, and Goa.

