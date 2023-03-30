India's renewable energy capacity at 122 GW in February2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Thermal power plants generated about 78.2% of the total electricity in February. Renewable energy accounted for only 12.3% of total energy
India's total renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro and nuclear plants, reached 122 gigawatts in February 2023, the latest monthly report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed. This was an increase of almost 15% from February 2022, but still 30% short of the 175-GW target that the central government had aimed to reach by the end of 2022.
