India's total installed renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro, has crossed the milestone of 100 GW, the Ministry of Power informed on Thursday.

With this, India now stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed RE capacity, 5th in solar and 4th in wind in terms of installed capacity. India has set ambitious targets for itself in the area of renewable energy.

“While 100 GW has been installed, 50 GW is under installation and 27 GW is under tendering. India has also enhanced its ambition to install 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.If large hydro is included the installed RE capacity increases to 146 GW," the ministry said.

The achievement of installed RE capacity of 100 GW is an important milestone in India's journey towards its target of 450 GW by 2030.

In a tweet, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said: “Another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector. Our installed Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large Hydro) has crossed 1,00,000 Megawatts. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, we shall continue to be global leaders in Energy Transition."

