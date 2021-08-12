India's renewable energy capacity crosses milestone of 100GW

In a tweet, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said: “Another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector. Our installed Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large Hydro) has crossed 1,00,000 Megawatts. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, we shall continue to be global leaders in Energy Transition."

