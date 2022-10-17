India’s renewable energy sector powering Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Report

As India looks to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the country’s renewable sector can have an economic impact of over US$1 trillion by 2030 and US$15 trillion by 2070, the CII-Mercom report said
New Delhi: India’s renewable energy capacity has more than doubled in the last five years, with solar energy expanding almost five times, CII-Mercom said in a report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India’s renewable energy capacity has more than doubled in the last five years, with solar energy expanding almost five times, CII-Mercom said in a report.
The report titled ‘Pathways for Global Partnership in Green Energy: Powering India and the World’ was released by power minister RK Singh at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3rd Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Monday.
The report titled ‘Pathways for Global Partnership in Green Energy: Powering India and the World’ was released by power minister RK Singh at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3rd Edition of International Conference and Exhibition on Monday.
“Renewable energy sources accounted for about 90.4% of new power capacity additions in the first half of 2022, with the share of solar energy standing at a whopping 77.9%. As India looks to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the country’s renewable sector can have an economic impact of over US$1 trillion by 2030 and US$15 trillion by 2070," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Renewable energy sources accounted for about 90.4% of new power capacity additions in the first half of 2022, with the share of solar energy standing at a whopping 77.9%. As India looks to become a net-zero economy by 2070, the country’s renewable sector can have an economic impact of over US$1 trillion by 2030 and US$15 trillion by 2070," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA)has estimated that by 2029-30, the share of renewable energy generation will increase from 18% to 44%, while thermal power could reduce from 78% to 52%.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA)has estimated that by 2029-30, the share of renewable energy generation will increase from 18% to 44%, while thermal power could reduce from 78% to 52%.
“The Government of India has propelled renewable energy manufacturing through various policies, such as the PLI for solar PV modules and advanced cell chemistry (ACC) energy storage systems. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been incentivized to develop manufacturing clusters for efficient production," the report highlights.
“The Government of India has propelled renewable energy manufacturing through various policies, such as the PLI for solar PV modules and advanced cell chemistry (ACC) energy storage systems. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been incentivized to develop manufacturing clusters for efficient production," the report highlights.
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced the Renewable Energy Research and Technology Development Programme (RE-RTD) to promote indigenous technology development for the widespread deployment of new and renewable energy efficiently and cost-effectively. “The Ministry of Power (MoP) and MNRE have also issued an expression of interest from state governments and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to set up manufacturing zones for power and renewable energy equipment," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has introduced the Renewable Energy Research and Technology Development Programme (RE-RTD) to promote indigenous technology development for the widespread deployment of new and renewable energy efficiently and cost-effectively. “The Ministry of Power (MoP) and MNRE have also issued an expression of interest from state governments and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to set up manufacturing zones for power and renewable energy equipment," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The PLI programme for Automobile and Auto Components, the PLI for ACC, and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) programme is expected to enable India to leapfrog to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced, and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EVs) and blended-fuel based systems", said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.
“The PLI programme for Automobile and Auto Components, the PLI for ACC, and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) programme is expected to enable India to leapfrog to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced, and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EVs) and blended-fuel based systems", said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.
The central and state governments are encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources. Several states have dedicated industry policies to develop RE systems manufacturing capacities, among others. There are ten states that make up 90% of the RE installations in the country as per the analysis presented in the report. Amongst the top ten states, solar has been the dominant source in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Telangana. Wind is the predominant energy source in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
The central and state governments are encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources. Several states have dedicated industry policies to develop RE systems manufacturing capacities, among others. There are ten states that make up 90% of the RE installations in the country as per the analysis presented in the report. Amongst the top ten states, solar has been the dominant source in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Telangana. Wind is the predominant energy source in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
“States such as Rajasthan and Jharkhand have developed dedicated solar PV and wind energy policies that incentivize the installation and manufacturing of those technologies in the respective states. Some states also have dedicated Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policies that offer an ecosystem supporting various incentives/concessions to ESDM companies in those states," the report highlights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“States such as Rajasthan and Jharkhand have developed dedicated solar PV and wind energy policies that incentivize the installation and manufacturing of those technologies in the respective states. Some states also have dedicated Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policies that offer an ecosystem supporting various incentives/concessions to ESDM companies in those states," the report highlights.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.