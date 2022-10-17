India’s renewable energy sector powering Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Report

The central and state governments are encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources. Several states have dedicated industry policies to develop RE systems manufacturing capacities, among others. There are ten states that make up 90% of the RE installations in the country as per the analysis presented in the report. Amongst the top ten states, solar has been the dominant source in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Telangana. Wind is the predominant energy source in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.