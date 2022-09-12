India’s renewing its push for climate disaster compensation2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:05 PM IST
A year of extreme heat and floods has given impetus to India’s demands ahead of November’s COP27 climate summit.
Battered by record heat, widespread droughts and catastrophic flooding, India is working with other developing countries to renew a push for compensation when the world’s leaders gather in November for the UN’s annual climate summit.