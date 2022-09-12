India’s renewing its push for climate disaster compensation

The South Asian nation made a similar case ahead of last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, arguing that richer nations should pay for climate devastation suffered by poorer countries who have contributed less historically to heating the planet. The issue was ultimately overshadowed by efforts to lock in further commitments to mitigate global warming but is likely to take center stage when discussions resume in COP27 host Egypt, an African country that’s itself struggling with rising sea levels and expanding deserts.