India reports 31,923 new Covid cases; active caseload lowest in 187 days

India reported 31,923 new cases and 282 deaths in 24 hours. According to the health ministry, there was a drop of 349 active cases in the last 24 hours. At present, India's active caseload stands at 3,01,640, which is the lowest in the last 187 days. Besides, the active case accounts for 0.90% of the total cases, and this is the lowest since the pandemic hit the country in March last year, the health ministry said in a statement.

As the Covid vaccination drive has ramped up in the country, the Covid-19 cases have begun to diminish. Except for 10 states and 1 UT, all the other states have less than 1,000 active cases at present. These 10 states include: Tamil Nadu (17,027); West Bengal (7,724); Odisha (5,129); Mizoram (15,638); Maharashtra (43,544); Kerala (1,61,596); Jammu and Kashmir (1,536); Himachal Pradesh (1,823); Karnataka (13,650); Assam (4,880), and Andhra Pradesh (13,796).

India has administered 83.39 crore vaccine doses so far. The recoveries from Covid-19 have climbed to 3,28,15,731 to date. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09%. It has been less than 3% for last 24 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11%. It has been below 3% for the last 90 days, according to the ministry.

However, the deaths due to Covid-19 are 1.33 % of the total caseload. A total of 4,46,050 have died due to coronavirus infection in the country so far. The 282 new fatalities include 142 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra.

Yesterday the Central government told Supreme Court that ₹50,000 will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic. The assistance will not be limited to families affected by COVID-19 deaths in first and second wave of pandemic but will continue in future phases of the pandemic as well, the Centre said.

