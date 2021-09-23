India reports 31,923 new Covid cases; active caseload lowest in 187 days

Yesterday the Central government told Supreme Court that ₹50,000 will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations or activities associated with the preparedness for dealing with the pandemic. The assistance will not be limited to families affected by COVID-19 deaths in first and second wave of pandemic but will continue in future phases of the pandemic as well, the Centre said.

