Dip in reservoir levels, El Nino forecast fuel winter crop concerns

Dip in reservoir levels, El Nino forecast fuel winter crop concerns1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:20 PM IST
While the India Meteorological Department predicts a normal monsoon, private forecaster Skymet sees below-normal rainfall at a time when foodgrain stocks have declined to a six-year low as of 1 April to 33.2 million tonnes.
New Delhi: Water levels in India’s 146 key reservoirs have dipped 35% on-year to 61.807 billion cubic metres, against a total storage capacity of 178.185 bcm, according to the latest bulletin of the Central Water Commission, fuelling worries over winter crops, food security and inflation.
