Dip in reservoir levels, El Nino forecast fuel winter crop concerns

“As far as El Nino weighing on India’s foodgrains production is concerned, loss in foodgrains output has shrunk in drought years to 5% in 2015-16 from 17% in 2002-2003. Therefore, there is no food security concern" Gulati added.“El Niño risk to monsoon could negatively impact food grain output. However, the impact will depend on distribution of monsoon (temporal and spatial), for Kharif crop. In the case of Rabi crop for next year, the impact would be if reservoir levels are impacted," said Gaura Sengupta, India economist of IDFC First Bank. “The monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal, as predicted by IMD. Hence, inflationary pressure will depend on food prices depending on how sowing goes."