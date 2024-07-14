India’s retail digital payment may double to $7 trillion by 2023: Report

India's digital transaction levels have seen a 138 per cent growth in the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments levels from the financial year 2018 to 2024, likely to reach $7 trillion by 2030, reported PTI quoting a Kerney and Amazon Pay joint study.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published14 Jul 2024, 07:06 PM IST
India's digital payments for retail transactions have grown to $3.6 trillion in the financial year 2023-24.
India’s digital payments for retail transactions have grown to $3.6 trillion in the financial year 2023-24.

India's digital payments are likely to reach $7 trillion, double as compared to current levels by 2030, reported PTI quoting a Kerney and Amazon Pay joint study report named ‘How Urban India Pays’.

The digital transaction levels have seen a 138 per cent growth in the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments levels from the financial year 2018 to 2024. The digital payment system - UPI is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Also Read | India launches UPI in Galeries Lafayette in Paris, aims Olympics 2024

India's digital payments for retail transactions have grown to $3.6 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 when compared to $300 billion in the financial year 2017-18, according to the joint study quoted by PTI. UPI transactions were introduced in India on April 11, 2016.

The report also states that India's e-commerce market was worth $75 billion to $80 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow 21 per cent by 2030. In India, cards and digital wallet transactions make up to 10 per cent of the digital transaction value.

Also Read | Adani Group to enter UPI, credit card business to compete Google and RIL: Report

India's digital transactions alone clocked in 46 per cent of the entire world's digital payment volumes in 2022, according to the report.

Digital payment exposure in India

In India, over 6,000 responders living in 120 cities of the country stated in the online survey that they preferred making digital payments over other methods to purchase goods or services online. The wealthy buyers said that they use digital payment methods for more than 80 per cent of their total transactions, as per the report.

Digital payments make up for 69 per cent of transactions said over 1,000 merchants who were sampled for the survey. The report highlighted that businesses from street vendors like paan shops to fruit sellers, food stalls, and kirana stores, are shifting to digital payments instead of cash. This gives rise to threats like cybersecurity cases of financial crimes, limited coverage and mutual trust.

Also Read | Which is better for SIPs: UPI AutoPay or eNACH?

"Millennials and Gen X are leading in the adoption of all types of digital payment instruments," said the report. Digital makes up to 72 per cent of their total transactions.

Future of digital payments in India

The future of India's digital payments journey will be focused on the lower-income groups of consumers and small-town coverage, according to the report.

Small towns in India are still behind the big cities in terms of digital payments adoption with 65 per cent of the responders using digital mode, whereas in the larger cities, the number is 75 per cent users.

Also Read | UPI over cash: India’s digital payment landscape continues to evolve

Tier 2 cities like Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Pune are relatively close to their nearby metros in terms of digital payments exposure despite having a low retail market potential when compared to the top six metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 07:06 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndia’s retail digital payment may double to $7 trillion by 2023: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue