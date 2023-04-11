March inflation below 6%, says Mint poll2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Economists expect that food inflation, which accounts for over 40% of the consumer price index (CPI) basket, eased further in March, aiding a drop in the overall inflation
Retail inflation in India likely eased to a 15-month low of 5.7% in March after breaching the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6% in January and February, a Mint poll of 20 economists predicted. The drop in inflation is expected to provide some relief to the central bank, which surprised markets by keeping policy rates unchanged at its meeting last week.
