India’s retail inflation at 15-month low in March, RBI rates cuts to follow?1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 06:44 PM IST
- The inflation data is in line with a poll by Mint which said that retail inflation in March is expected to come down to a 15-month low
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, data from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday. The inflation numbers have seen a decline from 6.44% in February and 6.95% in the year-ago period.
