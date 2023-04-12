The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, data from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday. The inflation numbers have seen a decline from 6.44% in February and 6.95% in the year-ago period.

The decline in inflation was mainly due to the reduction in food prices to 4.79% as vegetable prices eased. The current level of inflation is within the target range of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which targets a rate between 2% to 6%.

The reduced inflation rate came as the central bank surprised last week with its decision not to increase its key repo rate, which it had done six times in a row previously. The reason for this decision was that the actions taken over the past year are still affecting the economy and will continue to have an impact on future inflation levels.

The inflation data is in line with a poll by Mint which said that retail inflation in March is expected to come down to a 15-month low. The poll was based on the inputs of 20 economists and ranged from 5.4% to 6.4%, but barring one economist who predicted the figure at 6.4%, all others gave a number below 6%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look towards using the slowing inflation to support growth and more reduction in policy rate is expected.

On Tuesday the India Meteorological Department forecasted normal levels of monsoon rainfall in 2023. The forecast will further boost confidence as in India agricultural activities rely heavily on the timely arrival and distribution of monsoon rains that typically commence in June.

