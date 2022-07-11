India's retail inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June: Report

The overall inflation was contained partially in the wake of government slashing taxes on petrol and diesel and imposed restrictions on food exports, according to report
The retail inflation in India likely held steady in June at 7% well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for sixth month amid lower fuel and cooking oil prices offsetting higher services and food costs, according to a Reuters poll. This development comes despite massive surge in food prices, the fastest increase witnessed in almost two years, the overall inflation was contained partially in the wake of government slashing taxes on petrol and diesel and imposed restrictions on food exports, according to Reuters report.
However, economists have warned the near-term outlook was highly uncertain as a heatwave last month pushed up vegetable prices, while government slashed estimates of wheat production due of dry spells. As per the July 4-8 Reuters poll, 42 economists showed inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was steady at an annual 7.03% in June, versus 7.04% in May. While additional forecasts for the data, due on Tuesday, July 12, were in a 6.45%-7.70% range. The report further notified that if realised, inflation would be above 7% for the third consecutive month and above the RBI's 6% upper tolerance target for a sixth month.
Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays told Reuters, "while several goods and services categories are likely to report higher inflation in June, fiscal measures undertaken by the government...will help to cap the upside in domestic prices across food and other segments. Still, services costs are trending higher, and a passthrough from higher commodity prices is evident across several sectors."
Meanwhile, so far this year, the Reserve Bank of India increased interest rates by 90 basis points to 4.9%. RBI is slated to add more in coming months, as the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently shared that inflation was unlikely to fall within the top end of its mandated target band until December. Notably, the wholesale price inflation was seen only moderating slightly from May's three-decade high of 15.88% to 15.50%, the poll showed. While, the consumer price inflation seems to be stabilising, the report noted that the “widening trade and current account deficits due to high global crude oil prices pushed the rupee to a recent record low of $79.375, raising concerns over higher imported inflation."
