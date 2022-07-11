India's retail inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June: Report

Meanwhile, so far this year, the Reserve Bank of India increased interest rates by 90 basis points to 4.9%. RBI is slated to add more in coming months, as the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently shared that inflation was unlikely to fall within the top end of its mandated target band until December. Notably, the wholesale price inflation was seen only moderating slightly from May's three-decade high of 15.88% to 15.50%, the poll showed. While, the consumer price inflation seems to be stabilising, the report noted that the “widening trade and current account deficits due to high global crude oil prices pushed the rupee to a recent record low of $79.375, raising concerns over higher imported inflation."