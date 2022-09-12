India's rice export curbs trap 1 million T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 06:42 AM IST
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Thursday
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Thursday
Listen to this article
Rice loading has stopped at Indian ports and nearly one million tonnes of grain are trapped there as buyers refuse to pay the government's new 20% export levy on top of the agreed contract price, five exporters told Reuters on Friday.