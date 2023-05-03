Rice exports to slip; India may lose its global rice market rank2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:16 AM IST
In FY23, India exported 17.79 million tonnes (MT) of non-basmati rice as compared with 17.3 MT in FY22, while broken rice exports were 23% lower on year at 3 MT because of a ban on shipments imposed to keep domestic prices down.
New Delhi: India’s rice exports are expected to decline in this financial year as the impact of export curbs starts showing. This may cause India to lose its position in the global trade market, exporters said.
