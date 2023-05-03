Rice exports to slip; India may lose its global rice market rank

“The decision of imposing a ban on broken rice is justified to an extent that the share of broken rice in ethanol production is only 11% as compared to 65% from molasses, a by-product of sugar. The target of 20% ethanol blending by 2025 cannot be met by sugarcane alone. As a result, the government is also exploring the potential of other food grains like maize to meet the target" said a Bengaluru-based expert associated with a global trading firm.