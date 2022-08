India rice crop suffers setback as patchy rains reduce plantings

The crop is faltering at a time when rampant food inflation is hurting economies across the world, and is set to affect billions of people that depend on the staple. India accounts for about 40% of global rice trade. Read more

US tells India that Indian ship used to reroute Russian-linked fuel to New York

The United States has expressed concern to India that it was used earlier this year to export fuel made from Russian crude to New York through high-seas transfers, a top Indian central banker said on Saturday. Read more

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking, says Agent Andrew Wylie

Salman Rushdie has been taken off the ventilator and is able to talk, his book agent Andrew Wylie confirmed the news, a day after the author was stabbed at a literary event in New York state. Read more

Opinion | What if India and Pakistan actually got along?

Every now and then — but not too often — it is worth floating an idea that hardly anyone agrees with, if only to keep the discourse fresh. In that spirit, consider my latest entry to this category: The status quo between India and Pakistan is temporary. Read more

China calls for India to reiterate its one-China policy

China on Saturday called for India to reiterate its support for the 'One-China' policy in the backdrop of the crisis in the Taiwan Strait, a day after New Delhi suggested that there was no need for any "reiteration" on it. Read more