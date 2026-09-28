India's richest control ₹187.5 lakh crore - more wealth than GDP of Switzerland, Singapore, Dubai

India, which is among the world's top five economies, has created more than two new billionaires a month for three years running, if the recently released M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 is to be believed. According to the list, the combined wealth of the people featured in the rich list stood at ₹187.5 lakh crore or $1.96 trillion, which is more than the GDP of countries like Türkiye ($1.64 trillion), Switzerland ($1.15 trillion) and Singapore ($0.66 trillion), among others.

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Industrial sectors drive billionaire wealth boom There is a huge diversity in the businesses creating this wealth, believes Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India. According to him, manufacturing, defence, green energy and pharmaceuticals are among the top contributors, along with AI. Industrial products alone added 44 new entrants to the rich list this year.

To understand where wealth is growing fastest, Junaid says he looks at changes in wealth and new entrants.

“This year, sectors linked to investment and industrial activity have done particularly well. On a like-for-like basis, wealth in Aerospace & Defence rose 69%. Green Energy and Industrial Products were both up 31%, Metals & Mining 30%, Pharmaceuticals 25% and Financial Services 23%. Strong order books, capacity expansion and exports help explain that performance,” he told LiveMint.

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“At the same time, wealth in Consumer Durables fell 21%, Food & Beverages 9%, Consumer Goods 8% and Retail 5%. Six of the seven industries where wealth fell are linked to household spending. I would be careful about assuming that strong wealth creation in industry means demand is equally strong across the economy,” Junaid added.

Rising billionaire wealth does not reflect average incomes While India's billionaire boom may paint a picture of a country amassing extraordinary wealth, there's more to it than what meets the eye. The combined wealth of those featured in the list may be larger than the GDP of many countries, but this concentration of wealth may not reflect the economic reality of an average Indian. In terms of GDP per capita and GNI per capita, India lags behind these countries, among others, by a significant margin. To put it in perspective, according to the IMF, India's GDP per capita is $2,813, compared with Singapore's $1,07,760.

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Job creation remains key measure of economic impact The rise in wealth at the top does not, by itself, tell us how the average Indian is doing, Junaid said.

“We should be clear about that. ₹187.5 lakh crore is the combined wealth of 1,810 people. Much of it is their shareholding in businesses, rather than money sitting in a bank. Those businesses employ people, pay taxes and invest in expansion,” he said, emphasizing that the real test is whether this wealth creates more jobs and incomes in towns and regions where these businesses are operating.

“In India, I would look closely at whether business growth is translating into more jobs and higher incomes, alongside tax contributions and reinvestment. When we started, the List covered 10 Indian cities. Today it covers 106. Nine towns entered for the first time this year, including Bagalkot, Solan, Mandi, Gobindgarh and Mirzapur. We are finding entrepreneurs in bioenergy, engineering and specialised materials well beyond the metros,” he shared.

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Top 10 club According to the Hurun list, the entry threshold for the top ten climbed to ₹1.89 lakh crore this year, up from ₹1.83 lakh crore in the previous year, while the top 100 bar rose to ₹33,000 crore from ₹30,190 crore.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

Rank Name Wealth 2026 (INR Cr) Wealth Change (%) Company Age City of Residence 1 (+1) Gautam Adani & family 9,22,800 +13% Adani 64 Ahmedabad 2 (-1) Mukesh Ambani & family 8,63,400 -10% Reliance Industries 69 Mumbai 3 * LN Mittal & family 3,39,300 +93% ArcelorMittal 76 London 4 - Cyrus S Poonawalla & family 3,03,400 +23% Serum Institute of India 85 Pune 5 (-2) Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family 2,78,500 -2% HCL 45 New Delhi 6 (-1) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 2,68,700 +15% Aditya Birla 59 Mumbai 7 - Dilip Shanghvi 2,64,600 +15% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 70 Mumbai 8 - Azim Premji & family 2,62,800 +19% Wipro 81 Bengaluru 9 * Anil Agarwal & family 2,08,300 +87% Vedanta Resources 73 London 10 * Samir Mehta & family 1,89,400 +52% Torrent Pharmaceuticals 63 Ahmedabad Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. (+) Rank up; (-) Rank down; (–) No change; (*) New to the top 10

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

IndiaBillionairesEconomy Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home India's richest control ₹187.5 lakh crore - more wealth than GDP of Switzerland, Singapore, Dubai