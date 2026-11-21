India's wealthiest philanthropists donated ₹11,554 crore during FY26, marking an 11% increase from last year. The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026 features 219 donors, compared with 2025's total contributions of ₹10,380 crore.
The report, released on November 20, also recorded 45 new entrants, against 12 last year. However, the biggest surprise came from Gautam Adani's family, whose donations more than doubled.
Gautam Adani and his family climbed three positions to secure 2nd place. Their contributions surged 127%, reaching ₹877 crore from ₹386 crore last year.
The Bajaj family retained 3rd position with donations worth ₹632 crore, increasing 42%. Mukesh Ambani and his family ranked 4th, contributing ₹620 crore.
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani secured 5th place with ₹380 crore. Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family followed with ₹366 crore.
Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla ranked 7th, having donated ₹336 crore. Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta contributed ₹334 crore, securing 8th position.
Ranjan Pai and his family entered the Top 10 with ₹219 crore. Rohini Nilekani completed the rankings with ₹215 crore. Together, the 10 leading philanthropists donated ₹6,572 crore, representing 57% of total contributions.
Despite rising donations, India's charitable contributions remain concentrated among a relatively small group. Just 19 philanthropists donated ₹100 crore or more individually. Together, they contributed ₹7,838 crore, representing 68% of total donations.
Meanwhile, 125 self-made philanthropists featured on the list, compared with 101 last year. They accounted for 65% of all contributions.
Women also increased their representation, with 29 philanthropists appearing, up from 24 previously. Rohini Nilekani remained India's most generous woman, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
Education attracted the largest contributions, receiving ₹4,188 crore from 200 philanthropists. Healthcare donations surged 82% to ₹1,768 crore.
Mumbai contributed the highest number of philanthropists, with 64 individuals. New Delhi followed with 41 while Bengaluru recorded 20. However, New Delhi led in donation value with ₹3,168 crore.
The findings highlight growing participation alongside continued concentration among India's biggest donors. They also show how education and healthcare remain major priorities for wealthy Indians.
Shiv Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Enterprise, retained his position as India's most generous philanthropist for the fifth consecutive year.
The HCL Technologies founder and his family donated ₹2,593 crore during FY26. That translates into around ₹7.1 crore every day, despite a 4% annual decline. The difference between Shiv Nadar’s donations and those of the Number 2 is a massive ₹1,716 crore.