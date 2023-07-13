India's richest man: Mukesh Ambani on top; check other tycoons on the list

India's richest man: Mukesh Ambani on top; check other tycoons on the list2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest person with a net worth of ₹7.5 lakh crore, while Gautam Adani is his closest rival with a net worth of $61.4 billion.
The landscape of wealth in India has seen notable shifts as billionaires continue to emerge and expand their fortunes. The latest edition of Trendlyne’s "Chart of the Week" reveals fascinating insights into the country's top 14 richest individuals, shedding light on their industries, holdings, and strategies for accumulating vast wealth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×