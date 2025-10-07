India’s richest people belong to THIS zodiac sign: Do you belong to the ‘wealthiest sunsign of all’?

Does your zodiac matter when it comes to wealth creation? While the debate about the connection between astrology and money continues, the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 reveals which sunsign is the richest among them all.

At the lower end, Taurus and Libra trail with 7.5% and 7.2% respectively. Dilip Shanghvi, Chandru Raheja & family and Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family all belong to the Libra group, the lowest of them all. Amitabh Bachchan & family, with a net worth of ₹1,630 crore, fall into this category.

Cyrus S Poonawalla & family, Rajiv Singh & family and Harsh Mariwala & family are in the Taurus group at the second-lowest position.

Cancer natives, such as Gautam Adani, Benu Gopal Bangur and Roshni Nadar, contribute 8.6%, followed by Aries billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Sudhir Mehta and Adi Godrej at 7.9%. Both groups are at number 6.

Azim Premji & family, Sri Prakash Lohia and Satyanarayan Nuwal fall in the Leo (7.8%) group. They sit low on the list at number 8. So does the Sagittarius group. Sajjan Jindal, Ravi Jaipuria and Mangal Prabhat Lodha fall in this group.

Aquarius (7.6%) are placed low at number 10. Vikram Lal, Nusli Wadia and Sanjiv Goenka are the richest in this group.

Scorpios rank fourth with 9%, featuring Sunil Mittal, Abhaykumar Firodia and Yusuff Ali MA. Interestingly, the richest people in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, belong to this zodiac sign.

Pisces (8.9%) includes Radhakishan Damani, Murali Divi and Uday Kotak. They rank fifth.

Gemini individuals have emerged as the most common among India’s wealthiest, contributing 9.5% to the list. Prominent Geminis include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Rahul Bhatia. Karan Johar, one of the 5 richest Bollywood icons with ₹1,880 crore, belongs to this group.

Following closely are Virgo and Capricorn, each contributing 9.1% with billionaires like Anil Agarwal, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry and Joy Alukkas in the Virgo group. Ronnie Screwvala, the richest Bollywood celebrity with ₹13,300 crore, is a Virgo.

Karsanbhai Patel, Rajan Bharti Mittal and Radha Vembu are part of the Capriocorn group. So is Hrithik Roshan, one of the Top 3 richest Bollywood icons, with a net worth of ₹2,160 crore.

What’s your zodiac sign? Check your zodiac sign according to the date of birth:

Date of Birth between Zodiac Element 21 March to 19 April Aries Fire 20 April to 20 May Taurus Earth 21 May to 20 June Gemini Air 21 June to 22 July Cancer Water 23 July to 22 August Leo Fire 23 August to 22 September Virgo Earth 23 September to 22 October Libra Air 23 October to 21 November Scorpio Water 22 November to 21 December Sagittarius Fire 22 December to 19 January Capricorn Earth 20 January to 18 February Aquarius Air 19 February to 20 March Pisces Water