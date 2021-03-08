OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: India's richest state has half of new, active coronavirus cases

India's richest state of Maharashtra accounts for more than half of both new and total active coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Monday.

India's tally of 11.23 million infections is the world's highest after the United States, with the state accounting for 11,141 of the 18,599 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted”. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

We have the highest respect for women: Supreme Court

2 min read . 01:45 PM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Covid-19 aid bill heads back to House after tense Senate vote

5 min read . 01:36 PM IST
The earthquake led to panic in some parts with people rushing outdoors for safety. There were no reports of any damage, officials said. Photo: AP

Himachal Pradesh: 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Chamba

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
The retail sales data released by Fada is in line with December factory dispatch data released by individual automakers earlier this month. MINT

Automakers, component suppliers to see substantial growth in FY22

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

India has a total of 188,747 active cases of which 99,205 or 52% cases are in Maharastra.

As a proportion of its population, however, India's virus deaths rank among the lowest in the world, rising by 97 on Monday to 157,853.

The health ministry said it had sent expert teams to a quarter of Indian states and federal territories showing a rise in cases so as to understand the challenges and issues they face.

The central government has asked states to prioritise vaccination in the areas worst affected. Since its drive began in mid-January, India has inoculated 17.3 million people, a fifth of them receiving the two doses required.

It aims to cover 300 million of a population of 1.35 billion by August.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout