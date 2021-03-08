India's richest state of Maharashtra accounts for more than half of both new and total active coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Monday.

India's tally of 11.23 million infections is the world's highest after the United States, with the state accounting for 11,141 of the 18,599 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

India has a total of 188,747 active cases of which 99,205 or 52% cases are in Maharastra.

As a proportion of its population, however, India's virus deaths rank among the lowest in the world, rising by 97 on Monday to 157,853.

The health ministry said it had sent expert teams to a quarter of Indian states and federal territories showing a rise in cases so as to understand the challenges and issues they face.

The central government has asked states to prioritise vaccination in the areas worst affected. Since its drive began in mid-January, India has inoculated 17.3 million people, a fifth of them receiving the two doses required.

It aims to cover 300 million of a population of 1.35 billion by August.

