India's richest woman Savitri Jindal's fortune rose by $12 bn in 2 years

India's richest woman Savitri Jindal's net worth has tripled more than 3 times in these last 2 years from $4.8 billion in 2022 to $17.7 billion in 2022
Savitri Jindal, who never went to college and took over her husband's business only after his sudden demise, saw her fortune rise by $12 billion in just 2 years. In fact, her net worth has tripled more than 3 times in these last 2 years from $4.8 billion in 2022 to $17.7 billion in 2022. This was after it dipped by 50% in 2019 and 2020. From $8.8 billion in 2018, her net worth dropped to $5.9 billion in 2019 and $4.8 in 2020.
And, the woman, who had once said women in Jindal family remain in charge of the house while men take care of everything outside, entered 10 top clubs in 2021 when her net worth touched $18 billion in 2021. She has been considered the richest Indian woman for the past few years, according to Forbes. In India's richest women list, she is followed by Kiran Mazumdar and Crishna Godrej.
In the global billionaire list, she jumped from 349 in 2020 to 126 in 2022.
Savitri Jindal was 55 when her husband, Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the Jindal Group, died in a helicopter crash in 2005. She took over the business thereafter, joined active politics. She became a billionaire at a stage of life when most people plan to retire.
"Where others saw walls, he saw doors" - with this success mantra of her late husband OP Jindal, Savitri Jindal is taking the Jindal Group forward and even helping the common man in every possible way.
She was born on March 20, 1950 and grew up in Assam's Tinsukia town. She got married to OP Jindal in 1970. They have 9 children together.
OP Jindal, founder of the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate, was a minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Hisar constituency.
