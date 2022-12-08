India’s rise to depend on GDP, per capita income, fiscal management: Uday Kotak

“While the Indian economy today, with a size of about US$3.2 trillion and the fifth largest in the world, presents significant potential and opportunities to move up the ladder to be top three in the world, its realisation would depend essentially on four metrics - our economic performance in terms of absolute GDP and absolute per capita income instead of the PPP comparison and getting better on the two profit and loss accounts namely current account and fiscal management," he said while speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022 held at New Delhi today.