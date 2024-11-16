‘India’s risk-taking capacity…’: At HTLS Summit, PM Modi lauds India’s booming Start-up ecosystem, Rupay cards’ success

Modi at HTLS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's strides in development at an event marking 100 years of Hindustan Times, where he highlighted key achievements such as the Rupay card, the 'Har Ghar Sauchalay' scheme, and progress in the sports sector.

"Earlier starting even one company was considered as a risk, there were hardly any startups but now India has over 1.25 lakh registered startups", PM Modi said, lauding the start-up ecosystem in India. “India's risk-taking capacity enhanced int he last decade”, PM Modi added.

PM Modi criticised policies focused solely on “good economics and ad politics” and praised the improved availability of LPG, citing a rise from 14 crore gas connections in 2014 to over 30 crore today.

Reflecting on India's resilience, he said, “When the Emergency was imposed, many thought it would stay, but the people of India opposed it, and it was lifted.”

PM Modi also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp, accepting a memento from Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media Ltd.

PM Modi paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, asserting that “times have changed, and now terrorists feel unsafe in their homes.”

Discussing governance, he stated, “In the era of social media misinformation, our government stands firm. We are steering clear of vote bank politics, focusing on progress for the people.”

Our goal is a new, Viksit Bharat.