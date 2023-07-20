Road building remains an uphill task

An ICRA Research report said road project awards may decline by a sharp 25% in FY24 in the run-up to general elections next year, which usually sees squeezing of awards in the last quarter. So, only around 9000 km of highways may be awarded in FY24, against over 12,000 km in FY23. The expected decline is similar to the trend seen ahead of 2019 general elections, when awards fell even sharper from over 17,000 km in 2018 to just about 5,500 km in 2019. According to SBICAPS, its important to ramp up construction pace given the significant award pipeline, with NHAI alone yet to award 43,000 km.