India's road infrastructure will be like America before Dec 2024: Nitin Gadkari

India's road infrastructure will be like America before Dec 2024: Nitin Gadkari1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
'To make India prosperous, I will ensure that before December 2024, India's road infrastructure will be like that of America,' Gadkari said
New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that India's road infrastructure will be like that of the United States by 2024.
Replying to the debate on the demands for grants related to his ministry in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that roads were connected with the prosperity of the country and good road infrastructure helps bring down the cost of logistics which was vital for economic development.
He referred to former US President John F Kennedy who had said that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. "To make India prosperous, I will ensure that before December 2024, India's road infrastructure will be like that of America," Gadkari said.
He said the government is keen to bring the latest technology in road construction. He also informed the House about the country creating four world records in road construction.
He said research on batteries and emerging technologies will reduce the cost of electric automobiles bringing them almost at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.
Gadkari said the cost of operating electric vehicles is less than that of those using petrol and diesel as fuel and the government is also encouraging other green alternatives.
Noting that connectivity is very important to boost tourism in the country, he said the government has initiated various projects to connect all religious places with quality roads to provide a thrust to religious tourism.
