India’s role vital in shaping future of employment: Shekhawat at G20 Employment Working Group
Employment and social security around the world has been affected by coronavirus pandemic, according to minister Shekhawat
New Delhi: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday called upon members of the international community to strive to make meaningful progress in creating more opportunities for decent work and inclusive growth for all.
