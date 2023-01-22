India’s rupee trade bid and the math behind it

IF RUPEE trade does pick up, it will be limited to small blocks of countries where the rupee is acceptable. This may include Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and neighbouring economies, in addition to Russia. The rupee trade group will probably be one of several non-dollar blocks that may emerge in future: there are reports of an oil-based petro-yuan block consisting of China and West Asian countries. However, none of these trade groups are likely to dethrone the US dollar or allow the world to switch to other currencies in a big way.

