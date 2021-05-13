India’s rural health infra not equipped to handle rising covid-19 cases: NCDC

“This in way is causing additional pressure on urban health facilities. From some rural parts of the country, news is also coming about wrong diagnosis of Covid cases and often being treated for typhoid in initial days, which is adding to complications. Further, the oxygen and drug supply chains are weak in most parts of the country and with over 90% of the districts having positivity of over 10% is an area of concern," said Himanshu Sikka, lead—health at IPE Global, an international health development consultancy.