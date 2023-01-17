India's Russian oil binge drags down OPEC's share to lowest in 20222 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Last month India's oil imports from Russia surged to an all-time high of 1.25 million barrels per day
Russia became the third-largest oil supplier to India in 2022, making up about 15% of total purchases, dragging down OPEC's share to the lowest in more than a decade, data obtained from industry sources show.