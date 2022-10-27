India's Russian oil binge sends Middle East imports to 19 month low-trade2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM IST
With rising Russian oil trade with India, Middle East imports reached a 19 month low in September
India's oil imports from the Middle East fell to a 19-month low in September while Russian imports rebounded although refining outages hit overall crude imports, data from trade and shipping sources showed.